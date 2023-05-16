Cibc World Markets Corp Has $20.55 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,386 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,432 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 128,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 79,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

