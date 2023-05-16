Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,133 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

