Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $11.19 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,935,000 after buying an additional 102,495 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,477,000 after buying an additional 292,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.12.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

