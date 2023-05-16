Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $12.38 Million Investment in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.30% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

SWX opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -65.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,951,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,967.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at $571,443,701.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

