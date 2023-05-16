Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,729 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,652. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

