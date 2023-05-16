Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $20.91 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.59. 1,101,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,268,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

