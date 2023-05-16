Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 38,857 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 879,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $92.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

