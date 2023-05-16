Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 20,777 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 308,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 146,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 194,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,499. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

