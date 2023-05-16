Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 23,826 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,190,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $55,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,028,938. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.