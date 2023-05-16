Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 417 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.86. 256,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $351.90 and a one year high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.05.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

