Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 7,652 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,063 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.