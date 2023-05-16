Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.78.

NYSE:CFG opened at $25.77 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

