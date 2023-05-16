Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

CZFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $313.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZFS. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 40,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 86,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.

