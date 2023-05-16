Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the April 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance
CZFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $313.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $92.04.
Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.
Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community bank. The company was founded on July 12, 1983 and is headquartered in Mansfield, PA.
Read More
