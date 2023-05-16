Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60.90 ($0.76). 3,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £279.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.55.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a €0.67 ($0.73) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,280.24%.

In related news, insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($69.40), for a total value of £2,575,933.80 ($3,226,774.15). 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

