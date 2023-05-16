Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.42

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.42 and last traded at $66.24, with a volume of 256783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

