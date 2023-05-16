Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,539.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 4,001 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $134,513.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,539.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $435,140. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,173,000 after buying an additional 194,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,360,000 after buying an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,283,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after buying an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

