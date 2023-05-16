Coin98 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.15 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $94.86 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

