Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CL opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $13,169,831. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349,165 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.