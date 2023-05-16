Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 933.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,774,000 after acquiring an additional 271,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,135,000 after acquiring an additional 105,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CBSH traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 461,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,014. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.04. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

