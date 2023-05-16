Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $260.68 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Compound has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $260.68 million and $11.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $34.96 or 0.00129195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00064433 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00040045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029475 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,457,050 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

