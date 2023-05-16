CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 22,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CompX International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CompX International by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CompX International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIX traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927. CompX International has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.61.

CompX International Announces Dividend

CompX International ( NYSEAMERICAN:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

Featured Stories

