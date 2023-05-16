Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 1.7 %
CMTL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77.
Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.
