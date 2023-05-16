Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 1.7 %

CMTL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

About Comtech Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.