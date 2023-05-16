Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in April

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 11,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

CAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. 4,815,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

