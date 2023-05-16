Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CAG opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

