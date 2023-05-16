Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 179,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Conformis Price Performance
CFMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 36,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,544. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 81.34% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $133,000.
About Conformis
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
Featured Articles
