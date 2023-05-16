Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 179,100 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CFMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. 36,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,544. Conformis has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $9.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 81.34% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFMS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $133,000.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

