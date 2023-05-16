Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,950.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2,950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNSWF. CIBC raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Constellation Software stock traded up $81.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,951.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 603. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,863.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,706.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of $1,280.00 and a twelve month high of $2,138.00.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 65.92% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

