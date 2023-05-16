Contrasting Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freight Technologies and GBT Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freight Technologies $25.89 million 0.05 -$8.19 million N/A N/A GBT Technologies $1.20 million 0.90 $5.32 million N/A N/A

GBT Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freight Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A GBT Technologies 444.41% -23.50% 782.65%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Freight Technologies and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Freight Technologies and GBT Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freight Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freight Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,450.39%. Given Freight Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Freight Technologies is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Freight Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Freight Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Freight Technologies beats GBT Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and operation of a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc. is a BPO development company, which engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. The firm also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

