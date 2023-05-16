Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSAN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 140,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,182. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

Cosan Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cosan

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3346 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSAN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

