Cosmos Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.11 billion and approximately $73.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.87 or 0.00040281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

