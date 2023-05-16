Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Independent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 137,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,756,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 356,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,557,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $498.43. 352,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.37 and a 200-day moving average of $492.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

