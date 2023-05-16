Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 137,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 356,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,557,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.06. The company had a trading volume of 336,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,265. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.