Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,357 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Coterra Energy worth $26,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 92,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 79,124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

