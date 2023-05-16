Creditcoin (CTC) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $73.69 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00008604 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

