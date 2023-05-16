Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $748.85 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 34.47%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

