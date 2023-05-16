Critical Analysis: Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ) vs. Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and Lakeland Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million ($2.18) -0.01 Lakeland Industries $112.85 million 0.71 $1.87 million $0.24 45.38

Lakeland Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -13.63% -66.92% -10.41% Lakeland Industries 1.66% 3.20% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Invacare and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invacare and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.57%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Invacare.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Lakeland Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Invacare on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

