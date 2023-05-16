Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 445,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,175.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF remained flat at $11.21 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

