CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 56,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 5,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,909.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Daley bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,278,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 162.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

