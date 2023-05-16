CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,704.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,678 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

