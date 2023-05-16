CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 179,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of CVS Health worth $152,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

CVS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 1,984,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,762. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $67.64 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.