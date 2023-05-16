CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.64

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 1928376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

