Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Gap Up to $59.00

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.00, but opened at $60.50. Danaos shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 101,493 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Danaos Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.70 million. Danaos had a net margin of 56.30% and a return on equity of 29.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 27.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

