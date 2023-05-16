David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 1,337,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,285. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Ciena

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,378,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after buying an additional 60,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

