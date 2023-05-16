David Yuan Acquires 135,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director David Yuan acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $2,624,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,656.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 6,934,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,037. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toast by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,883,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,678,000 after buying an additional 4,956,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

