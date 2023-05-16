David Yuan Acquires 135,000 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) Director David Yuan acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $2,624,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,614 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,656.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Toast Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. 6,934,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,354,037. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.75.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast
Analyst Ratings Changes
TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.