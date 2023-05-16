Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $13.43. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 56,747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $979.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -2.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,126 shares of company stock worth $521,156. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,012,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

