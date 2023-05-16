DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $714,895.40 and $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00130114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,856 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.