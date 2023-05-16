Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $440.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $457.14.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $370.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.13 and a 200 day moving average of $410.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 135.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $3,390,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

