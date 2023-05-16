DEI Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $272.24 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00331214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012960 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.