Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

DLTNF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

