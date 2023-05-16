Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
DLTNF traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066. Delta 9 Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
