Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WILYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Demant A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken downgraded Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.75.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILYY stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.