Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.02. 85,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 695,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 300.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,132,400.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 306.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 196,846 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after buying an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

